Jharsuguda: The Eastern Zone Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Jharsuguda, for failing to submit a reply and repeatedly ignoring the tribunal’s directions in a case related to alleged illegal occupation of forest land by Orissa Metaliks Pvt Ltd at Marakuta in Jharsuguda district.

The order was passed during a virtual hearing held May 25, 2026, on a petition fi led by Shatrughna Meher.

The bench, comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Ishwar Singh, expressed displeasure over the repeated non-compliance by the sixth respondent, DFO Ashok Manu Bhatta, despite being granted three opportunities to place his response before the green body.

The NGT observed that the failure to submit a reply had caused unnecessary delay and increased litigation costs.

It directed the DFO to deposit the penalty amount with the petitioner’s counsel within one month while granting a final opportunity to submit his response.

The matter has been posted to July 8, 2026. Senior advocates Shankar Prasad Pani and Ashutosh Padhi appeared for the petitioner.

Meanwhile, the Hirakud Dam Project authorities under the Water Resources department have ordered the sealing of 13 illegal deep borewells allegedly being used by Orissa Metaliks.

Jharsuguda Sub-Collector Sabyasachi Panda said a joint inspection by irrigation officials, local representatives and company authorities found that only seven of the 20 borewells on the company premises had valid permission.

Officials stated that action would also be taken against the company, including the imposition of fines.

Panda further said fresh allegations regarding additional illegal borewells had surfaced and the Hirakud Dam Project authorities had been asked to conduct another investigation.

Attempts to contact senior company official Sumit Pal for comment were unsuccessful.