Khurda: Saisagar Barad, a four-year-old child from Gudum village under Durgapur panchayat in Begunia block of Khurda district, has won the hearts of many for his swimming skills.

Saisagar is capable of swimming for over four hours at a stretch. His extraordinary skills mesmerise the spectators, some villagers said.

Saisagar is the only son of Krupasindhu Barad and studies in a local Anganwadi centre.

“I enjoy bathing in our village pond along with my father and paternal uncle. Initially, I was scared to swim independently. However, with their active support, I have learnt the skill in the last one year,” Saisagar said.

Saisagar aspires to become an expert swimmer and join the state Fire Services department to serve people.

With his rare swimming skills, if given adequate training and groomed properly, the child would certainly bring laurels for Khurda district and the state as well, Gudum villagers said.

PNN