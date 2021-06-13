Bhadrak: Renaming an under-construction bridge on Salandi River, which is being built in place of the old one, triggered resentment among local residents at Kuans area in Bhadrak district Sunday.

According to a source, the old bridge was constructed in 2002 with an estimated cost of over Rs 60 lakhs with efforts of erstwhile MP of Bhadrak late Arjun Charan Sethi. The bridge was then named after him as Arjun Setu.

Meanwhile, sitting local MLAs and MPs are keen to construct a new bridge and the construction work has already started. The 68-meter-long new bridge is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 6.04 crore. It has been targeted to complete the work within one year.

Also read: Cops bust two sex rackets in Cuttack; women rescued

The under-construction bridge was named initially after eminent Odia poet Kantakabi Laxmikanta Mohapatra. However, it was later renamed as Kuans Setu following strong opposition by local residents.

“The foundation stone for a new bridge was laid down March 25 this year. Subsequently, the construction work started here. Without making alternative provision for road connectivity of commuters, the old bridge was hurriedly demolished,” a local man alleged.

On being contacted, Bhadrak Works Department executive engineer Manoj Kumar Singh said, “The old bridge was demolished to facilitate construction of a new as well as wider bridge in its place.”

PNN