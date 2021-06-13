Cuttack: During two separate raids carried out in Cuttack Saturday afternoon, Commissionerate Police-Cuttack busted two rackets for their alleged involvement in flesh trade, a police official said.

According to sources, a sex racket that had been operating at a local hotel for the last several months was busted by Malgodown police. The other racket was busted in Das Sahi locality of Sankarpur under Badambadi police limits in the city, the official added.

A team comprising of Malgodown police personnel led by its inspector-in-charge and ACP raided hotel Ambika Residency and arrested a woman pimp including two staff of the hotel for their involvement in the racket. Besides, several objectionable items were seized.

When the police team inquired about occupancy in Room No.-205, the hotel staff said the room to be vacant. The hotel’s register did not reflect an entry of any customer, which was intentionally done, the official stated.

“However, when the team entered the room, they found a girl and a customer. Several objectionable items were found in the room. The kingpin who engaged the girl in the illegal trade was also present outside the room,” an official associated with the raid said.

Meanwhile, another police team raided a house in Das Sahi locality of Sankarpur area. The flesh trade racket had been operating from there for the last several months. Kingpin of the racket was arrested and two women were rescued during the raid, a source said.

PNN