Puri: Cyber crime unit of the Odisha Crime Branch has identified 23 fake hotel websites and sent them for immediate blocking.

Of these, 15 websites have already been taken down, and efforts are underway to block the remaining ones, Crime Branch sources said Monday.

The cyber crime unit is on high alert this year, especially during the Rath Yatra, after several people from Odisha and other states fell victim to similar scams last year, the source added.

The unit launched its vigilance drive in June and has been actively identifying fake hotel websites, reporting them to authorities, and issuing timely alerts to the public, the source said.

According to the source, the crackdown will continue through the ‘Sunabesha’ ritual of the Holy Trinity at the Shree Jagannath Temple. To safeguard the public, the team is also regularly sharing awareness messages and safety tips through its official cyber safety pages.

Citizens are encouraged to follow @cybercopodisha on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates, cyber safety tips, and real-time alerts.

Cyber Crime Unit officials said scammers are creating fake websites that imitate hotels in Puri—especially during the Rath Yatra season—to lure people with attractive discounts on online bookings.

Tourists, particularly those urgently looking for accommodation, are being duped by these fraudulent sites. The fake pages closely resemble genuine hotel websites in design, branding, and even URLs, making them difficult to detect.

Once convinced, victims are asked to make full payments via UPI, digital wallets, or bank transfers and receive fake booking confirmations. The Crime Branch noted that these websites are often promoted to appear at the top of Google search results.

The Odisha Crime Branch has urged the public to book hotels only through trusted platforms such as MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, or official tourism websites.

It also advised verifying the hotel’s phone number and location through Google Maps and confirming the booking by calling the hotel directly.

Additionally, users are advised not to make full advance payments, to use only secure payment gateways, and to avoid UPI or wallet transfers.

Anyone who encounters suspicious hotel websites or fake listings is urged to report them immediately by calling the Cyber Helpline at 1930.

UNI