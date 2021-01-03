Bhubaneswar: Odisha Sunday registered 192 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,30,309.

Out of the 192 new cases, 109 were reported from quarantine centres while 83 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown:

Covid-19 Report For 2nd January, 2021 New Positive Cases: 192

In quarantine: 109

Local contacts: 83 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 24

2. Balasore: 3

3. Bargarh: 8

4. Balangir: 17

5. Boudh: 1 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) January 3, 2021

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 2,408. With the recovery of 232 patients Saturday, the total cases reached 3,25,965.

PNN