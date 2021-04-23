Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Friday sent two consignments of medical oxygen to Pune and Vishakhapatnam. Notably, Pune is one of the worst affected cities in Maharashtra due to Covid-19.

At a time when disturbing pictures of patients suffering due to lack of oxygen flooding TV screens and social media platforms, the Odisha government is making a real serious effort to help out the people affected by the deadly various.

Sources, said tankers carrying medical oxygen set out for Vishakhapatnam and Pune from an industrial unit in Jajpur district. It is worth mentioning, that personnel of Odisha police are escorting the tankers to ensure that they reach their destinations without delay.

The first consignment of 20 tonne of medical oxygen was sent from an industrial unit in Angul to Vishakhapatnam Thursday night.

Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Delhi, Uddhav Thackeray and Arvind Kejriwal expressed their gratitude to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik for helping out with oxygen at the time of crisis.

PNN