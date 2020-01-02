Bhubaneswar: In an attempt to bring more transparency in release of government advertisements to newspapers, the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) department is going to adopt unique code system.

This was informed by the department I&PR secretary Sanjay Singh during a meeting held on the occasion of New Year under the chairmanship of I&PR Minister Raghunandan Das, here Wednesday. Singh said the new system will be helpful in tracking the details of advertisements whenever required. With the implementation of 5T, the officials are getting timely promotions. Therefore, all should work more responsibly, the secretary said.

Welcoming the New Year 2020, the minister advised the officials to dedicate their service to the welfare of the people. The department has set its agenda for the year 2020 and chalked out strategies for delivering its services on fast-track mode.

It was decided at the meeting to provide training to the officials on Media Communication Strategy to keep them updated with emerging technologies. The department will collaborate with Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) for this programme, sources said.

Media and Public Relation Advisor Manas Mangaraj advised the officials to examine the initiatives taken by other states for the welfare of journalists and implement the same, which would be appropriate in the context of Odisha. I&PR director Krupasindhu Mishra appealed to all the staffers to deliver more as regards the salaries they are being paid.