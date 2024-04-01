On occasion of ‘Utkal Dibasa’, marathon flagged off from Cuttack’s Barabati Fort
Odisha Police celebrates 89th foundation day in Puri
Suggest A Correction
On 24 March Poland sought an explanation from Moscow after a Russian cruise missile intended for Ukraine entered its airspace....Read more
It certainly sounds hypocritical that Saudi Arabia with its abysmal record of subjecting its women population to worst forms of...Read more
This is not a free and fair election. The repercussions and ramifications of this rigging and fixing will be felt...Read more
Although AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has announced that he will continue to function as Delhi’s Chief Minister from ED custody,...Read more