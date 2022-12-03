Veteran actor Jharana Das laid to rest with state honours at Tulasipur Church of God cemetery in Cuttack
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Make In Odisha Conclave-2022 being held in Bhubaneswar
Since the start of his tenure as the Union Home Minister in 2019, Amit Shah has constantly sought to burnish...Read more
Why did Elon Musk purchase Twitter? His official answer – to defend free speech and democracy – is so unconvincing...Read more
The 53rd International Film Festival of India or IFFI Jury head’s remarks in Goa at its concluding session on the...Read more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name figures in a list that includes former heads of states in Africa allegedly persecuting their...Read more
Leave a Reply