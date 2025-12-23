Berhampur: A court in Odisha’s Ganjam district Tuesday sentenced a youth to life imprisonment for killing a 55-year-old man two years ago, a government counsel said.

Ganjam District and Sessions Judge Asanta Kumar Das pronounced the judgment on 29-year-old Biju Behera for killing Juria Bisoi, a resident of Dengapadar, March 7, 2023.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, and failure to pay the amount would attract one year of rigorous imprisonment, public prosecutor Biswajit Baral said.

Due to previous enmity, the convict had beaten Bisoi with a wooden plank at the community centre in the village.

After receiving information about the incident, his brother Rama Bisoi rushed to the spot and found the deceased lying in a pool of blood in critical condition, the public prosecutor said.

Bisoi was rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, where the doctors declared him dead.

After a complaint was lodged by Ram, police registered a murder case in Sadar police station here and arrested the convict.

PTI