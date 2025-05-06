Odisha has long been a powerhouse in Indian sports, producing legends like Dutee Chand, Dilip Tirkey, Minati Mohapatra, and Amit Rohidas. The state’s commitment, supported by both its people and government, has fostered a vibrant sporting culture. Today, a new wave of athletes is making headlines, showing promise on national and international stages. Here, we spotlight five emerging talents from Odisha, each representing a different sport and the state’s bright future.

1. Pratap Lakra – Hockey

Pratap Lakra is one of Odisha’s most promising young hockey players. Hailing from the state’s renowned hockey belt, Sundargarh, Lakra has represented Odisha in national tournaments and is recognised for his skill and dedication. While still developing his career, Lakra embodies the state’s rich hockey heritage and is seen as a potential future star of the national team. He was one of only two new players selected for the Indian senior men’s hockey national camp in 2025. This call-up followed his key contribution to Madhya Pradesh’s silver-medal finish at the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship.

2. Barial Tudu – Football

Barial Tudu stands out as an exciting football prospect from Odisha. He represented India at the FC Bayern Youth Cup World Finals in Germany, a prestigious platform where the world’s best young footballers compete and learn from top coaches. Tudu was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for Team India at the event, highlighting his talent and potential to leave a lasting mark on Indian football.

3. Animesh Kujur – Athletics (Running)

Animesh Kujur is making history in Indian athletics. In April 2025, he set a new national record in the men’s 200m sprint with a time of 20.40 seconds at the National Federation Senior Athletics Competition in Kochi. This achievement made him the Asian season leader and earned him a spot in the Asian Athletics Championships, positioning Kujur as one of India’s fastest-rising sprint stars.

4. Jyoshna Sabar – Weightlifting

Jyoshna Sabar is a rapidly emerging weightlifter from Odisha. She has earned medals at both the Youth World Weightlifting Championships and the Asian Youth Championships, even breaking the Asian Youth Record in her category. Sabar’s impressive performances have established her as one of the country’s most promising young weightlifters and a role model for aspiring athletes in the state.

5. Tanvi Patri – Badminton

Tanvi Patri is making waves in Indian badminton. She won the women’s singles title at the 2024 Asian U-15 Badminton Championships, becoming only the third Indian to achieve this feat. Her success at the junior level has brought her into the national spotlight, and she is widely regarded as a top prospect for the future of Indian badminton.

This list highlights just a few of the many talented young athletes emerging from Odisha. Their achievements are a testament to the state’s enduring sporting spirit and the support provided by its people and government.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Many other talented athletes from Odisha also deserve recognition. The names mentioned are presented in no particular order.

PNN