Bhubaneswar: The long wait for Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Odisha’s rasagola has ended on a sweet note with the delicacy for finally getting it.

The GI Registrar of Chennai, has accorded the tag, while mentioning that rasagola is very much associated with Odisha’s geographical position and culture.

In was in 2015 when the state government had launched a movement to get GI tag for the desert, a spongy ball of cottage cheese dipped in sugar syrup. Incidentally July 30 is celebrated as ‘Rasagola Diwas’ in Odisha.

