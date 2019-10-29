BHUBANESWAR: While the value of Odissi as a classical dance is well accepted, Odissi music does not get the recognition it deserves.

Odissi music has a rich legacy dating back to the 2nd century BCE, when king Kharavela, the ruler of Odisha (Kalinga), patronised it. To keep the tradition flowing, Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre organised an event ‘Odissi Aasara’ here Tuesday.

Principal Secretary, Odia Language, literature and culture department, Manoranjan Panigrahi, special secretary Rama Krushna Sahu, director Bijay Kumar Nayak, researcher Subash Pani and CEO, GKCM Odissi Research Centre, Sangeeta Gosain graced the event.

Researched Subash Pani said, “The effort to organise a state-level programme ‘Odisi Aasara’ is a step towards popularising the genre of Odissi music among young masses. These types of events should be conducted every month.”

Speaking on the occasion, Sangeeta Gosain informed that the event will be next organised November 18. She also stressed on the importance of music lovers attending programmes like ‘Odissi Aasara’.

The music nite hosted performances of eminent singers and instrumental player Soumya Samapta Mishra (Odissi gayan), Sitar recital by Guru Swapneswar Chakravarthy and Odissi recital by Guru Keshab Chandra Rout.

Interacting with Orissa POST, Soumya said, “Odissi music is the soul of Odisha and performing it is the greatest achievement of any artist or singer at such a grand podium.” She presented ‘Chhanda Dhire ghena kannanre’ which was based on Raga jayant with Rupak taal followed by ‘Mohan Murti Chhaili’ based on Bharavi Raga with rupak Taal.

The work is by poet Banamali. The artiste’s soulful singing mesmerised the audience. Classical songs of Guru Keshab Chandra Rout showcased various Chhanda and Champu as well as Bhakti Rasa. He said, “The aim of the programme is to aware the listeners about the sweetness of Odissi music which is composed by various combinations of taal and laya.”

Odissi music researcher Chhanda Tripathy had a field day at the evening as they recorded the Chhanda and champu singing with great enthusiasm. “Odissi is like a pious sur of music that needs to be worshipped as well as practiced in today’s modern era where music has been redeemed into mindless ear bursting sounds,” said Chhanda. A special counter to sell audios of Odissi Chhanda and champu was also opened at the auditorium where many music lovers bought CDs.