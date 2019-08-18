Jammu: Senior police officers in Jammu have denied rumours about reimposition of Section 144 of the CrPC prohibiting assembly of more than four persons at a spot and closure of schools in Jammu, saying the situation in the district is absolutely normal.

“Rumours about reimposition of Section 144 and closure of schools are absolutely baseless. No untoward incident has been reported from any part of Jammu district or for that matter the state,” said a top district police official.

Mukesh Singh, Inspector General, Jammu, also issued a statement to clarify the situation. “Rumours are being circulated regarding some incident in Rajouri or Gujjar Nagar. There is also a rumour regarding a strike in Jammu due to which there are long queues at petrol pumps… All such rumours are false.

“No incident has taken place anywhere as is being circulated. The 2G network has temporarily been disconnected due to some technical reasons, which is being rectified and efforts are on to restore connectivity as soon as possible,” said Singh.

He also said the rumour mongers will be dealt with strictly.