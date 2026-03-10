Kendrapara: Wildlife lovers have expressed deep concern over the large number of Olive Ridley sea turtle carcasses found scattered along Habalikhati beach in the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary, one of the world’s largest nesting grounds for the species, during the ongoing turtle nesting season.

According to a source, instead of welcoming new life during the nesting season, the beaches are witnessing turtle deaths, allegedly due to illegal fishing activities. Fishermen reportedly arrive in large mechanised trawlers to catch fish, leading to the accidental killing of turtles.

Hundreds of Olive Ridley turtle carcasses were seen lying on the sandy beaches of Habalikhati and other coastal stretches within the sanctuary. Stray dogs and wild boars were also spotted feeding on the decomposing carcasses, the source added.

Wildlife activists claim the actual number of dead turtles may be much higher than the figures reported by the Forest Department.

According to existing guidelines, dead turtles should be buried promptly. However, several carcasses remain scattered across the beaches, creating a foul smell and causing distress among wildlife lovers, they added.

Ranger Kapilendra Pradhan of the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary said that although Habalikhati falls within the sanctuary area, it is administratively under the Rajnagar Range Office.

He said it is difficult to count the exact number of dead turtles lying along the coast but maintained that fewer than 100 carcasses have been spotted so far during the current nesting season within his jurisdiction. According to him, this number is lower than last year’s figure.

The endangered Olive Ridley sea turtle is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 (Schedule I). These turtles typically grow up to about 75 centimetres in length and are found in the tropical waters of the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian oceans.

During the mating season from December to March, thousands of turtles gather near the coast for mass nesting, known as arribada, a Spanish term describing the phenomenon in which large numbers of turtles come ashore simultaneously to lay eggs.

This spectacular nesting occurs along the beaches of the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary under Bhitarkanika National Park.

However, many turtles die after getting trapped and entangled in fishing nets of mechanised boats operating illegally in the restricted zone during this critical breeding period.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns about the protection of the endangered species and enforcement of fishing restrictions along Odisha’s coast.