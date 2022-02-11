‘Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston turned 53 on Happy Promise Day. Wishes have been pouring in for the evergreen beauty from her fans and industry friends.

On the professional front, Jennifer was last seen in Friends: Reunion. However, more than her professional life, the gorgeous actress’s personal life receives an equal amount of media attention.

The Friends star’s marriage and eventual divorce with the dashing Brad Pitt has been in the news. Aniston had tied the knot with Pitt back in 2000 but the couple decided to part ways and filed for divorce after five years of marriage.

Over the years, several fans had hoped for Aniston and Pitt to get back together. Amid the pandemic, the duo also came together for a virtual reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High alongside several other celebrities and Brad and Jen’s interaction during the same went viral in no time.

Years after their divorce, Aniston spoke about her equation with Brad and opened up about there being no bitterness between them during her interaction on the Howard Stern Show.

Nearly 16 years after her divorce from Brad, Aniston stated that it’s been long since the couple moved on and added, “And we speak, and there’s no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be.”

Aniston and Pitt’s rekindled friendship following their divorce seemed to have occurred after the actor attended her 50th birthday in 2019. Another special moment that showcased their sweet bond in recent times also happened when Pitt seemed to have gotten emotional after watching Aniston bag a SAG Award in 2020 for her performance. The actress also had a sweet response to Brad’s reaction as she told ET Canada that it means everything given that they all grew up together.