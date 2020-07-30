Baripada: Hardly ever they hoped to go back to school again, leave alone clearing the Matriculation hurdle and dream of making a career in something other than manual labour. Nine young children from Bisoi Nodal High School in Mayurbhanj district, however, have made the impossible possible.

Their story, no less than a miracle, is true and these kids are the toast of their locality for setting an example for others.

These child labourers-turned students are Ajay Kumar Patra, Jitendra Kumar Nayak, Hemant Kumar Murmu, Pandu Singh, Guja Murmu, Deepu Mahakud, Kartik Mahakud, Durga Marandi and Rajesh Patra of Bisoi.

While some of them are orphans, few others had pressing family issues. Hunger forced them to stop attending classes and work as labourers. They were working at roadside eateries and garages till 2014 when the then collector Rajesh Prabhakar Patil rescued them and got them enrolled at Bisoi Nodal High School under ‘Mu Bi Padhibi’ scheme.

Now, these children are enjoying their success. While Ajay and Jitendra have secured over 60 per cent marks, other seven students also have passed with good numbers.

After successful matriculation, they have started dreaming for their bright future. These students have also received training at making home need articles using sabai grass, clay and discarded materials.

It was when they were rescued; the officers did tell them they could turn their future for good by working hard to reach a target. Now local residents are waiting to see what steps the administration takes for these nine students.