Keonjhar: A person was killed while another sustained grievous injuries after a motorcycle collided with another near Naranpur overbridge under Keonjhar town police limits in this district Tuesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Ishwar Mahanta – who worked as a mason at Chilada village under Turumunga police limits of Patna block. The injured has been identified as Biswajit Sahu, a resident of Suakathi village under Bansapal block.

According to police officials, the accident took place at around 7:00 pm Tuesday when Iswar’s motorcycle collided with Biswajit’s leading to Ishwar’s death on the spot.

Locals rushed Biswajit to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital (DHH) for treatment. He was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition deteriorated.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. They handed over Ishwar’s body to his family after postmortem Wednesday.