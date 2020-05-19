Bhubaneswar: A 22-year-old man arrested on charges of bike-lifting escaped police custody here Sunday evening, an official said Tuesday.

According to official sources, a special squad of the twin city Commissionerate Police and Chandrasekharpur police here had arrested the accused, Prasant Kumar Ghadei, along with four others of a bike-lifting syndicate late May 16 night. The officials also claimed to have recovered five stolen two-wheelers from their possession.

“The incident occurred around 9pm Sunday. They (accused) were inside the lock-up at Chandrasekharpur police station. And two officials were busy working. Taking advantage of the situation, Ghadei managed to escape the custody. The officials tried to chase him, but to no avail,” added the source.

Notably, this is the second incident in May wherein an accused fled police custody, exposing loopholes in the police security.

Earlier this month, a youth, who was arrested by Airport police here on charges of murderous attack, managed to escape custody.