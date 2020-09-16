New Delhi: Chinese brand OnePlus Wednesday announced the expansion of its portfolio on Flipkart with the launch of Q1 TV series.

The Q1 series comes in two variants featuring 55-inch 4K-resolution QLED panels, largely with the same specifications.

The only difference between the OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro is the presence of a built-in motorised soundbar on the more expensive unit.

“Consumers can purchase the premium OnePlus TV Q1 series on the Flipkart website and app,” the company said in a statement.

The TVs also support Dolby Vision and sound formats up to Dolby Atmos, along with support for the HDR10 high dynamic range format.

The OnePlus Q1 series runs Android TV 9.0 that comes with OxygenPlay, a curated content service built into the TV.

OxygenPlay features movies and TV shows from Hungama Play, Eros Now, and Zee5, the company said.