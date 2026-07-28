Ranchi: In a major success in anti-Naxal operations in Jharkhand under “Operation Navjeevan”, 16 Maoists, including six senior commanders carrying a combined bounty of Rs 39 lakh, surrendered before senior police and CRPF officials at the state police headquarters Tuesday.

They also handed over a cache of sophisticated weapons and ammunition.

The surrender ceremony was attended by Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP) Tadasha Mishra, ADG Manoj Kaushik, IG Saket Singh, IG Pankaj Kamboj, IG Operations Narendra Singh and IG Anoop Birthare, among other senior officers.

Among those who laid down arms was Regional Committee Member Santosh alias Basudev Da alias Gandhi alias Dilip alias Sanjay Mahato, carrying a reward of Rs 15 lakh.

Other prominent cadres included Zonal Committee Member Chandan Lohra (Rs 10 lakh reward); Sub-Zonal Committee Members Anil Turi alias Ujjwal and Sukhlal Biranjia alias Akela (Rs 5 lakh each); and Area Committee Members Sudesh Honhaga alias Sonaram and Reciv Soy, both carrying rewards of Rs 2 lakh.

The remaining Maoists who surrendered were Santosh Manjhi alias Jagbandhu, Jaykant Munda alias Goonga alias Bangali, Rajnath Hansda alias Guna Hansda, Etwari Manjhi alias Sonot alias Sant, Devan Murmu alias Shanicharwa, Sumitra Surin, Champa Manjhiyain alias Gudiya, Salmi Munda alias Parul, Munni Surin alias Murin Surin and Sita Munda.

Devan Murmu was reportedly the chief bodyguard of top Maoist leader Misir Besra, who carries a reward of Rs 1 crore.

During the surrender, the Maoists deposited 11 modern firearms, including six INSAS rifles, two AK-47 rifles, one HK-33 rifle, one US Carbine and one M-16 rifle. They also handed over 38 magazines and 1,562 live cartridges.

According to police, the 16 surrendered Maoists were collectively facing 425 criminal cases across various districts of Jharkhand, ranging from murder and attacks on security forces to extortion, explosions and other Maoist-related activities.

Santosh alias Basudev Da alone is named in 128 cases, while 78 cases are pending against Chandan Lohra. Several serious criminal cases are also registered against Sudesh Honhaga, Reciv Soy, Anil Turi and Sukhlal Biranjia.

Jharkhand Police attributed the mass surrender to sustained anti-Naxal operations, mounting pressure from security forces and the state government’s rehabilitation policy, which has encouraged an increasing number of extremists to abandon violence.

Officials said all surrendered Maoists will be provided benefits under the state government’s rehabilitation programme, including financial assistance, skill-development opportunities, employment support and other facilities to help them reintegrate into mainstream society and lead normal lives.