Cuttack: With the lockdown extended the function of the judiciary has been severely affected. To see that people do not face problems in getting their grievances met, the Orissa High Court directed Wednesday all district level and lower courts to function for an hour. The courts will be open for an hour April 20 onwards.

The district administrations are facing severe problems with courts closed. Cases regarding lockdown violations and other important issues are not being heard. This is why the Orissa High Court has asked the lower courts to start functioning. The lower courts however will only hear urgent cases and matters of grave importance.

The Registrar General of the Orissa High Court has released a notification/order in this regard.

“The courts and their offices where there will be morning sittings shall function from 9 am to 10 am and other places where there will be no morning sittings, the courts and their offices will function from 11 am to 12 noon,” said the order.

Odisha is strictly implementing the lockdown. It was one of the first states to extend the lockdown to April 30 to prevent the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.

PNN