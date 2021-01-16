Jharigaon: A direct government bus between Berhampur and Chandahandi in Nabarangpur district has still been a dream for people in both the regions. As a result, people have been routinely suffering from commuting problems on this route.

It has been a long demand of people in the regions. Owing to apathy of the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC), the long awaited service has not been executed, a report said.

According to the report, in 2008, the OSRTC had granted route permission for its buses to operate between the two places. But the road and the transport department has not been able to run this service in the large interest of the public.

In 2017, with efforts of the then road and transport minister and the present MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had launched an AC bus service from Berhampur to Chandahandi. But the service was limited to Umerkote. As a result people have to pick up another bus from Umerkote to Chandahandi. They faced a lot of difficulties in commuting at Umerkote.

After repeated demands of the people, the bus service was extended to Chandahandi for a few days. It was halted on the ground that there were fewer passengers, Maoist threat and bad road condition.

Meanwhile, three years have passed since the bus service was launched, but people of Chandahandi are deprived of its service. They have expressed their displeasure over it.

It was learnt that a large number of people from Ganjam live in Jharigaon and Chandahandi blocks. They have been facing commuting problem on a daily basis without a direct bus service. Most of the people and students of Jharigaon and Chandahandi blocks depend on Berhampur for educational and healthcare needs.

It was also alleged that passengers booking tickets on an OSRTC bus to go to Chandhandi are dropped at Umerkote while they have to pay fares for Chandhandi.

A new road has been laid from Umerkote to Chandhandi at a cost of Rs 70 crore. Despite this good road infrastructure, the OSRTC bus service has not been ensured to Chandahandi, locals lamented.

