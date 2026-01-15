Chhatrapur: More than six months after the village committee of Jharapadar in Ganjam district socially boycotted two families over some disputes, the committee accepted them back into the village following intervention by President Droupadi Murmu.

According to reports, H Sabitri Reddy faced ostracism following an altercation between her husband and some villagers over a trivial issue.

The village committee then imposed a penalty of Rs 15,000 on Sabitri’s family based on the verbal spat with her husband, a mentally-challenged person.

When the family failed to pay the penalty, the committee ostracised it.

This compelled Sabitri to stay with her sister in Basanapalli near Chhatrapur in July last year.

Further, N Asanta Reddy, brother of Sabitri, who resides in the same village, too faced ostracism along with his family as he used to keep in touch with his sister despite the restrictions imposed by the committee.

Both families were barred from utilising any facilities available in the village, including groceries and schooling of their children. Notably, both families are daily wage earners, and this hardship broke them financially.

Both Sabitri and Asanta complained to the local police and district administration repeatedly, but to no avail.

Finding no alternatives, Sabitri sought assistance from an advocate to request the President of India to intervene in the matter through a letter posted October 6, 2025.

The President’s Secretariat swiftly directed the Odisha Chief Secretary to conduct an enquiry and submit a report on the same after receiving the letter.

The matter was finally resolved Monday when Chhatrapur Sub Collector Sibashis Baral, along with Chhatrapur SDPO Chandan Kumar Ghadei and Ganjam tehsildar Sukanta Mishra, held a joint meeting with the committee members and the two families.

The restrictions were lifted, and the families were finally accepted among the villagers.

The government officials have warned the committee members to refrain from taking such steps, resulting in the violation of human rights.

Sabitri conveyed gratitude to President Murmu for her timely support and resolution of the matter.