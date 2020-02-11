Patrapur: More than 40 students fell ill after consuming medication meant to prevent Filariasis at the Burupada primary school of Badapur panchayat under Patrapur block of Ganjam district Monday.

Sources said that more than 100 students of the school were asked to consume medicines by the principal. However, a large number of them complained of stomach pain after being administered the medicine and started vomiting. They were taken to the Patrapur CHC where their conditions are stated to be stable.

Since the incident, not a single teacher was seen at the school premises Monday. Repeated calls to the principal went unanswered.

PNN