Bhubaneswar: Deogarh BJP MLA Subash Panigrahi Friday attempted to drink sanitiser inside Odisha Assembly during a briefing by Supplies Minister Ranendra Swain in the House over paddy procurement issue.

Friday was the opening day of the second phase of the Budget Session. As soon as the House assembled, BJP and Congress members trooped into the Well of the House and began shouting slogans against the government over paddy procurement issues. Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro adjourned the house till 11.30am.

When the House reassembled, the members of BJP and Congress threatened that they would not allow smooth conduct of proceedings till the government purchases the entire amount of paddy stored at procurement centres.

Finding it extremely difficult to run the House, Speaker Patro adjourned the proceedings till 4.00 pm.

Again when the House reassembled for third time, the opposition BJP and Congress members continued to corner the government over the same issue.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Deogarh Subash Panigrahi attempted to drink sanitiser over the issue. However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikarm Keshari Arukha and other members intervened and prevented him from doing so.

It may be mentioned here that Panigrahi had earlier threatened to commit suicide over the issue.