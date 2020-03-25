Bhubaneswar: In a bid to help contain the spread of COVID-19, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Tuesday allowed six more hotels here to facilitate ‘pay and use’ quarantine service.

With this addition, the total number of hotels in the Capital city offering paid quarantine facilities stood at nine.

“A large number of quarantine facilities are needed to contain the spread of COVID-19. Most of the government buildings have already been designated as quarantine facilities. It appears, ‘pay and use’ quarantine facility is an essential requirement for most quarantined persons. Hence, we have increased the number of hotels,” BMC commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said.

“Those quarantined will be served breakfast, lunch, dinner and two bottles of water. These hotels are declared as quarantine facilities where services can be availed on payment,” he added.

Hotel Kamala at Manchsewar, The Urban Park at Kharavela Nagar, Bari International at Nayapalli, Hotel Kalinga at Bapuji Nagar, Hotel Bhinna Sakala at Chandrasekharpur and Hotel Dream Villa Resorts near Nandankanan are allowed to offer ‘pay and use’ facility.

“Hotel Kamala and The Urban Park will offer the facility at Rs 2,500 per day, while Bari International, Hotel Kalinga and Hotel Bhinna Sakala will charge Rs 1,400 a day to offer quarantine facility. Hotel Dream Villa Resorts, on the other hand, will charge Rs 900 a day to allow quarantine,” said a source.

Sources said that a person can avail the quarantine facility for a maximum of 14 days.