Islamabad: Leading Pakistani newspapers have criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for failing to address the challenges faced by the country, especially on the economic front and for the ‘imperious haste’ of his government to pass bills in Parliament to amend the ‘Army Act’ to secure the job of top general Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“It is becoming an increasingly visible trend now that wherever important decisions are being made the person most conspicuous by his absence is the prime minister himself,” the ‘Dawn’ newspaper said in a stinging editorial Monday.

At the moment, entire sectors of Pakistan’s economy are landing up in situations that necessitate public appeals and pose potentially catastrophic threats to the continuity of business, it said. The recent hikes in the power and gas tariffs clearly point to a critical lack of governance in the system, the editorial added.

In every area, there is a sense of drift, a derelict state of governance, and the consequences of neglect are getting to be more and more visible.

For example, the editorial pointed out that the polio virus has made a spectacular return to the country, thanks to the juvenile decision of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leadership to place their social media team leader in charge of the polio programme.

“The country is now crying out for leadership at the top, somebody to pull it all together. An absentee prime minister is not working to solve problems and set the direction,” it ‘Dawn’ further said.

‘The Nation’, in an editorial, noted that the PTI has not learnt the lesson yet. The Supreme Court verdict on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) extension ordinance should have been a wake-up call.

“The PTI cannot, and must not ignore the Parliament. Despite constant setbacks suffered due to its irreverent interpretation of the rules of democracy the party is still forging ahead with its policy of ordering rather than governing,” the paper said Sunday.

The party led by Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, may be in power for the first time, but it cannot claim ignorance of the democratic procedure – that has been around for centuries. Yet, firmly into its term, the party is still riding roughshod over the checks and balances placed in the Constitution by its framers, the editorial added.

“Yet the same imperious haste and demeanour that characterised the original ordinance is being repeated in the passage of the bills related to the Army Act,” the paper commented as Khan’s government hopes to pass the key amendments to the Army Act in Parliament this week to ensure that Pakistan Army chief General Bajwa gets a three-year extension in service.

The PTI’s urgency in ‘getting the job done’ can be understood, but it must not forget why it is being asked to do all of this over again.

‘Business Recorder’, in an editorial said that for some reason better known to it, the Pakistan government, indeed, acted with unwarranted haste, calling sessions of the two houses of parliament on a 24-hour notice, and also bypassing proper legislative process.

PTI