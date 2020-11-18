Jammu: Pakistan used small arms and mortars Wednesday to target Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said that at about 6.10 p.m. on Wednesday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Shahpur and Kirni sectors in Poonch district.

The spokesman said the Indian army retaliated befittingly.

Pakistan has been violating ceasefire along the LoC with impunity since the beginning of this year. As many as 30 civilians have been killed while 120 others have been injured in over 3,200 such ceasefire violations by Pakistan since January 2020.

IANS