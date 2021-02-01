Paradip: The Paradip port and four others in India will be developed as fishing harbours and fish landing centres in the next fiscal. Budgetary provisions have been made for the purpose, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget for FY 2021-22 Monday morning.

“I propose substantial investments in the development of modern fishing harbours and fish landing centres. Five major fishing harbours – Kochi, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Paradip, and Petuaghat – will be developed as hubs for economic activities,” the Finance Minister said in her speech.

Both the Centre and State governments are laying stress on rapid industrialisation of Paradip town. However, there has been negative impact also with some natural resources being badly affected. Shortage of natural sources of drinking water has hit the town.

Rapid industrialisation has severely affected the groundwater level in this port city which is gradually depleting day by day. Back in 2015-16, groundwater was available at 200-250 metres in Paradip but with industrialisation the water level has gone down to 350 metres. This has raised deep concern among local residents.

PNN