Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida has called upon industries in the state to prioritise the employment of women, emphasizing the importance of gender equality in the workforce.

Speaking as the chief guest at the valedictory function of ‘Resurgent Odisha 2024,’ a global trade show organized by Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Limited (UCCIL) at Janata Maidan Sunday, Parida underscored the need for empowering women through recruitment in various industries across the state. “The empowerment of women should be at the forefront of our industrial development,” she said, adding, “We must create opportunities for more women to be employed in the industry and support women entrepreneurs in expanding their businesses.” She also urged the industries to visit the Mission Shakti market, which is run by women, and contribute to their growth by purchasing their products. The event also featured remarks from Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister Gokulananda Mallick who highlighted the government’s ambitious goal of transforming Odisha into a $1.5 trillion economy by 2047.