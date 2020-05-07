Turin: Defending Serie A champion Juventus have informed that star forward Paulo Dybala has recovered from COVID-19.

“Paulo Dybala performed, as per protocol, a double check with diagnostic tests (swabs) for coronavirus-Covid 19, which came back with negative results. The player has, therefore, recovered and will no longer be subjected to the home isolation regime,” Juventus said in a statement.

Dybala had tested positive for coronavirus in March, following his teammates Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi. In a message on social media, the Argentine had said that he and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini, who is an Argentine singer, actress and model and the niece of 1990 US Open champion Gabriela Sabatini, were both diagnosed with COVID-19.

After that, concerns were raised over the 26-year-old as reports suggested that he had four positive results in six weeks.

Dybala, meanwhile, also confirmed the reassuring result on his social media on Wednesday. “Many people talked in the past weeks…but I can finally confirm that I am healed. Thank you once again for your support and my thoughts on all who are still suffering from it. Take care!” read his tweet.

Serie A sides returned to individual training on Monday with Juventus recalling their 10 overseas players.

It is hoped that Serie A fixtures could resume between May 27 and June 2 — with an end date for the season of early August. However, no formal date has been announced for the resumption of the league, even before empty stands.

IANS