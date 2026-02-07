The Netherlands nearly defeated Pakistan in a 2026 T20 World Cup match played earlier in the day. However, Pakistan managed to secure a win in the final overs, with Faheem Ashraf snatching victory from the Netherlands’ grasp.

Pakistan, the former world champions, saw their batting lineup collapse against the Netherlands. Babar Azam’s poor form continued, while captain Salman Agha also failed to make a significant impact. Faheem Ashraf played a crucial role in Pakistan’s win. Had Ashraf not scored 29 runs off 11 balls in the final overs, the Netherlands could have pulled off a major upset.

🚨 An associate nation ‘Netherlands’ made Pakistan team 𝗿𝘂𝗯 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗿 𝗻𝗼𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 in the opening match of the World Cup. 🇵🇰 😂 – Pakistan’s premium bowler Shaheen Afridi was shown his place by the Dutch batters. – Babar Azam batted worse than a No. 11 batter vs… pic.twitter.com/Hf5XGXhmD3 — Jara (@JARA_Memer) February 7, 2026

I can see Pakistan’s bright future exit in the T20 World Cup. — Dev Sharma (@SharmaDev90) February 7, 2026

‼️Mohammad Kaif trolled Pakistan during commentary‼️ Mohammad Kaif:- 🗣️ Pehle match to jeet lo Net run Rate baad main dekh lena …..😂😂😂#T20WorldCup #T20WC #BabarAzam #PAKvNED pic.twitter.com/Gjvix55y72 — Cricket Mindset (@CricketMindset) February 7, 2026

The narrow escape led to Pakistan being heavily trolled on social media. One user wrote that it is now clear why Pakistan does not want to play India, saying that if Pakistan struggled against the Netherlands, the outcome against India would be worse. The user added that the Pakistan team has been “exposed.” Another user sarcastically commented that the performance showed how “bright” Pakistan’s future is in the ongoing T20 World Cup. An Indian fan also claimed that former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif trolled Pakistan during commentary.