Bhubaneswar: To respect the sacrifice of Covid-19 warriors and motivate them to carry forward their efforts, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appealed to the people of Odisha to sing ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ at 5:30pm Saturday.

Bande Utkala Janani was the original song of Utkala Sammilani during the movement for the formation of separate province of Odisha.