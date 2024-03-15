Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar North MLA Susant Kumar Rout inaugurated a pet-friendly Nature Park at Bharatpur in Odisha Thursday. The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has developed the park for Rs 2 crore. The Bhubaneswar Urban Knowledge Centre (BUKC) of BDA has planned and designed the park keeping ecology and convenience of visitors in mind. The park has a designated area for pet animals, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the city. The pet-friendly space will cater to dogs of all breeds with a dedicated paw zone and eco-friendly seating arrangements for caregivers. Spread across five acre of land, the park has a garden library, cafeteria, an open gym, a children’s play area, a yoga mandap, a meditation podium, an amphitheater and other amenities like toilets, pathways and special tracks. The park also has dedicated parking spaces for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers. BMC Mayor Sulochana Das and Deputy Mayor Manjulata Kanhar were also present at the inaugural function.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP