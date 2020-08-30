New Delhi: Petrol price crossed Rs 82 per litre-mark in the national capital Sunday, as the price of the fuel rose across the four metro cities after a day’s pause. In Delhi, petrol was priced at Rs 82.03, higher by 9 paise from Rs 81.94 Saturday.

Price of the fuel in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata was at Rs 88.68, Rs 85, Rs 83.52 per litre, respectively, against the previous levels of Rs 88.58, Rs 84.91 and Rs 83.43 per litre.

Diesel prices were unchanged across the four cities. In New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was priced at Rs 73.56, Rs 80.11, Rs 78.86 and Rs 77.06 per litre respectively.