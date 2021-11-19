Bhubaneswar: Every household in Keonjhar district will have piped drinking water supply by December 2022, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while launching the distribution of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) smart health cards to beneficiaries in the tribal-dominated district through virtual mode Thursday.

On the occasion, Naveen inaugurated 142 projects worth Rs 458 crore and laid the foundation stones for 257 projects worth Rs1,201 crore.

These are mostly healthcare, education, roads and bridges, sports infrastructure and livelihood projects. The Chief Minister also announced 13 new projects worth Rs 378 crore for the district including a mega poultry farm worth Rs 36 crore.

The poultry farm project will benefit as many as 30,000 people from tribal communities in the region. Patnaik said his government has been focusing on ensuring piped drinking water supply to all.

“All households in the district would be provided with piped drinking water supply by December 2022,” the CM added.

Now, around 4.20 lakh people of Keonjhar district can avail the benefits of the BSKY smart health card. With this, the BSKY smart health cards have been distributed in 13 districts of Odisha.

Patnaik said people sell land, gold and go for borrowings to meet expenses of treatment.

“When I come across such news, it pains me. Now, the beneficiaries can avail health services by using this card in more than 200 empanelled hospitals across the country,” the Chief Minister said.

“For me, every life is precious. Whether it’s a farmer or a labourer, a small shopkeeper or a rickshaw puller, everyone should live with dignity. This is the main goal of all welfare schemes of the state,” he pointed out.

The smart health cards will be provided to 3.5 crore people of 96 lakh families in Odisha. Each family can avail treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per annum. Women members can avail the benefit up to Rs 10 lakh every year, sources said.

