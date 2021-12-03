Jeypore: High alert was sounded in undivided Koraput district Thursday following commencement of People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week called by the Red rebels.

The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) has suspended bus services in 14 out of 17 routes in Koraput district and in six routes in Rayagada from December 2 to December 8.

Passenger bus services from Jeypore to Malkangiri have come to a standstill. Plying of over 35 government buses has been curtailed owing to security reasons.

Among them, plying of 20 government buses in Malkangiri route and four buses in ParalakhemundiPhulbani route have been stopped.

Six buses plying to Andhra Pradesh have also been stopped and in other routes of south Odisha. Border areas have been sealed and roads blocked at several points.

Security personnel in Odisha and Chhattisgarh intensified patrolling and are keeping a close watch on the movement of rebels.

The ultras have become blood thirsty seeking revenge due to frequent face-offs with security personnel where they have received heavy casualties and were pushed onto backfoot.

Combing operations in some pockets were also intensified. During PLGA Week, Maoist leaders visit their areas of influence to lure local youths into their outfits. Koraput police said the Maoists use public address system to call people to observe PLGA Week.

When contacted, Navin Pati, station master of Jeypore OSRTC zone, said bus services have been stopped due to security reasons following the start of PLGA Week.

