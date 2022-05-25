New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

The Prime Minister Office tweeted, “I am deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

“In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those injured recover at the very earliest: PM Modi.”

At least six tourists from West Bengal were killed and more than 40 injured when a bus, in which they were travelling, met with an accident on Kalinga ghat in Odisha’s Ganjam district, police said Wednesday.

The bus, carrying 70 people, was heading towards Visakhapatnam after the tourists from Udaynarayanpur area in Howrah district of West Bengal visited Daringbadi in Kandhamal district.

Bus driver claimed that the accident occurred late Tuesday night due to brake failure.

IANS