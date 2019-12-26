New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he could not witness the solar eclipse due to overcast skies in the national capital but managed to get glimpses in Kozhikode “and other parts on live stream”.

The prime minister also posted his pictures trying to see the Sun.

“Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream,” he wrote on Twitter.

The PM said he enriched his knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts.

When a Twitter user posted a picture of Modi looking up at the sun and said it was becoming a meme, Modi took the remark in his stride and responded with, “Most welcome….enjoy :)”.

The PM was however trolled on social media for allegedly wearing goggles worth a whopping Rs 1.5 lakh.

Check out the tweets below:

If you are living a German dream, see it through German sunglasses. Maybach Worth 1.6 Lac #BrandedFakeer pic.twitter.com/3pgVsfA1di — Veer Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) December 26, 2019

AAP CHRONOLOGY SAMAJHIYE First, there will be a solar eclipse & I will watch it with my $1,995 Maybach luxury sunglasses Second, there will be a huge outrage by Urban Naxals Finally, will auction my glasses which my crony from Gujarat will buy Hum Toh Fakir Aadmi hai Jhola.. pic.twitter.com/zavOBeahKI — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) December 26, 2019

Maine kahaa clouds the. Lekin benefit nahin kiya. https://t.co/e3IDdwXn5I — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) December 26, 2019

The world looks nicer through very fancy sunglasses in any case…. https://t.co/6QSILiDN4O — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) December 26, 2019

Though the fog blocked the view of the solar eclipse in Delhi Thursday morning, people in the southern parts of the country were able to watch the rare celestial spectacle.

PTI