New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday joined US President Donald Trump-owned social media platform, Truth Social, following a post by the American leader. The post shared a video link of Prime Minister Modi’s podcast with renowned US-based podcaster and computer scientist, Lex Fridman.

Responding to President Trump’s post, PM Modi expressed gratitude for sharing his podcast.

“Delighted to be on Truth Social! Looking forward to interacting with all the passionate voices here and engaging in meaningful conversations in the times to come,” said PM Modi in his post on the platform.

He further added: “Thank you my friend, President Trump. I’ve covered a wide range of topics, including my life journey, India’s civilisational outlook, global issues and more.”

This move marks PM Modi’s first interaction on Truth Social, a platform frequently used by President Trump. The Prime Minister’s presence on this medium reflects the strong bond between the two leaders.

The podcast, a three-hour conversation between PM Modi and Lex Fridman, was shared by President Trump on his social media platform Monday morning.

Trump’s endorsement of the podcast was seen as a gesture of support for the Indian leader. The podcast delves deep into PM Modi’s life experiences and his perspective on global matters, along with the leader’s personal reflections on his friendship with Trump.

During the podcast, PM Modi praised President Trump’s “humility” and “resilience”, emphasising the American leader’s growth and preparedness in his second term compared to the first.

“Even after there was an assassination bid on him during the campaigning for the presidential elections last year, Trump showed no fear and remained unwaveringly dedicated to America,” PM Modi said.

He also noted that the two share a common vision when it comes to their commitment to their respective nations. “His life was for his nation. His reflection showed his America First spirit, just as I believe in nation first. I stand for India first and that’s why we connect so well. These are the things that truly resonate,” PM Modi shared during the conversation with Fridman.

The warm relationship between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi has been evident in recent months. The two leaders met last month during PM Modi’s visit to the White House, where President Trump referred to PM Modi as a “tough negotiator” in their cordial conversation.

