New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ‘Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023’ in Dehradun December 8 as the hill state looks to boost investment in the coming years, his office said in a statement Wednesday.

Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in its statement.

The ‘Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023’ is a step towards establishing Uttarakhand as a new investment destination and the theme of the two-day event is ‘Peace to Prosperity’.

The summit will be attended by thousands of investors and delegates from across the world. It will witness participation of Union ministers and ambassadors of various countries along with leading industrialists, among others, the statement said.

PTI