New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday greeted the nation on the occasion of Baisakhi and the Odia New Year or Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said in Hindi, Odia and English: “Many wishes to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi. May the festival of new aspirations bring new energy and new enthusiasm in everyone’s life.”

The Prime Minister also said: “Happy #OdiaNewYear and Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti. May the coming year bring happiness and good health in everyone’s lives.”

ଓଡ଼ିଶାବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ନବ ବର୍ଷ ଅବସରରେ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭକାମନା । ମହାବିଷୁବ ପଣା ସଂକ୍ରାନ୍ତି ଅବସରରେ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ । ବର୍ଷ ସାରା ଖୁସି ଏବଂ ଉତ୍ତମ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା । Happy #OdiaNewYear and Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti. May the coming year bring happiness and good health in everyone’s lives. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2020

Baisakhi is a historical and religious festival in India specially in Punjab.

It is a spring harvest festival for Sikhs and also marks the formatio of the Khalsa in 1699 by Guru Gobind Singh.

Additionally, it celebrates the Solar new year, based on the Hindu Vikram Samvat calendar.

Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti is the traditional new year day festival of Buddhists and Hindus in the state of Odisha.

The festival is celebrated by visiting Shiva, Shakti, or Hanuman temples and taking holy dip in the river.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, most religious places are closed in India. People are celebrating these festivals staying home and maintaining social distancing.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also posted a video message on Twitter and urged the people of the state to celebrate the festival inside their homes and pray for the people of the country.

“I urge all to celebrate the auspicious festival of #VaisakhiAtHome and do an #ArdasAt11 am for Sarbat Da Bhala,” he said.

