Islamabad: The military-backed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won nine out of 13 seats in the first phase of elections held in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Election Commission said Tuesday.

There were allegations of massive rigging in the first phase of the polls held Monday, in which the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won the remaining seats.

Both parties are coalition partners at the federal level.

The elections for 45 contesting seats in the so-called legislative assembly in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are happening in three phases between July 27 and August 10.

India maintains that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of it. New Delhi also asserts that Pakistan has been in illegal and forcible occupation of parts of these Union Territories.

According to preliminary results issued by the Election Commission Tuesday, the PML-N led by the Sharif brothers – Nawaz and Shehbaz – emerged as the winner in nine constituencies while the PPP led by the Bhuttos secured four seats.

Alleging rigging in seven seats, PPP senior leader Nayyar Bokhari said Our winning seats have been gifted to the PML-N.

Other senior PPP leaders have demanded the Election Commission not to announce results till investigation of rigging in certain constituencies is not completed.

Rana Sanaullah, adviser to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has dismissed rigging allegations, saying elections were largely held in a peaceful and fair manner, and violence was reported in one constituency.

A PPP worker was killed and two were injured in a violent clash on the polling day, allegedly triggered by an incident of firing by a PML-N leader.

The elections are taking place after nearly two months of violence in the region, in which several were killed. It was triggered by a demand of abolition of 12 contentious refugee seats by the Joint Awami Action Committee, which spearheaded prolonged protests, leading to a crackdown by security forces.

India July 14 had described the protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as a direct consequence of Islamabad’s decades-long systemic exploitation and administrative oppression in areas under its forcible occupation and criticised the police brutality on the protesters.