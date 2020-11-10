New Delhi: Fifteen members of a gang were arrested for allegedly stealing two-wheelers. They then used the two-wheelers to commit robberies and snatchings across Delhi, officials said here Tuesday.

The arrests were done after it was observed that there was a nexus between auto-lifters and snatchers. They were using stolen motorcycles to commit crime in Outer District area. A total of 125 stolen two-wheelers and six mobile phones have been recovered from different locations, police said. The auto-lifters provided stolen bikes to snatchers on rent or commission basis, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A Koan said a team was constituted October 23 to ensure effective surveillance in the area. The team apprehended three persons, riding on a motorcycle at Old Macchi Chowk in Sultanpuri, when they tried to flee during checking. They were identified as Sumit, Ajay and Vikas. The two-wheeler seized from them was found to be stolen from Sultanpuri area, Koan said.

They stole motorcycles from Sultanpuri and adjoining areas. They used those for committing snatching or robberies. They also lend these vehicles to other criminals involved in stealing of two wheelers, snatching and robberies, police said.

The three disclosed that they had parked many stolen vehicles at different locations in Sultanpur. They revealed that they are members of a syndicate headed by one Sagar. He is involved in 33 cases of theft, snatching and auto-lifting, the DCP said. Based on their disclosure, several raids were conducted and 12 suspects, including Sagar, were apprehended, he added.