Angul: Five grocery shops were sealed at Kumurisingh and Kurudul localities in Angul district Tuesday for flouting COVID-19 lockdown norms.

Based on a tip-off, police along with magistrate sealed off three shops in Kumurisingh and two shops in Kurudul locality, Angul IIC Ramesh Chandra Bisoi said.

Sources said, after several warning, the shopkeepers were selling non-essential items despite the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to contain the ÇOVID-19 pandemic. The officials also seized their weighing machine.

SI Biplob Sahu, Satya Ranjan Lenka, Jamuna Marandi, ASI Buddhiman Sethi, Jayachandra Sahu were also present during the raid.

PNN