Mangaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided Monday the house of BM Basha, son of former Ullal MLA late BM Idinabba. The NIA sleuths arrested Basha’s daughter-in-law Deepthi Marla alias Mariam for suspected ISIS links, police sources said. Krisha Kumar, DSP, Assistant Investigating Officer, NIA, Delhi along with Ajay Singh and Monika Dhikwal arrested Mariam. She is the wife of Anas Abdul Rahiman, son of Basha.

NIA officials had earlier raided the house of Basha in August 2021. After holding an inquiry for two days, they arrested Amar Abdul Rehman, another son of Basha. The officials had suspicion on Mariam’s ISIS links during the raid last year.

Though the NIA interrogated Mariam for two days during last year’s raid, they had not arrested her. The agency, however, had been monitoring her movements since then.

Deepthi Marla, who belongs to Kodagu district, fell in love with Anas while studying BDS at a college in Deralakatte here. Later, she converted to Islam and changed her name to Mariam.

It is suspected that she has connections with terrorist outfit ISIS and militants in Jammu and Kashmir. NIA officials carried out investigations about Mariam on the suspicion that she is involved in a racket to recruit youths to the ISIS network, sources said.