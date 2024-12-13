RESHMI YADAV, OP

Bhubaneswar: Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Forest, Environment and Climate Change Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia Thursday said Human-elephant conflict is escalating due to the growing population and diminishing habitats. He said this while addressing a workshop titled ‘Challenges of Elephant Conservation in Changing Circumstances’ organised by Save Elephant Foundation Trust at Soochana Bhawan here on the occasion of the outfit’s 12th foundation day.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Prem Kumar Jha and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief of Forest Force Debidutta Biswal attended the event as guests of honour. Also present on the occasion were forest rangers, local people and other dignitaries. Singh Khuntia, who attended the event as the chief guest, praised the foundation’s ongoing efforts, saying, “Save Elephant Foundation has been instrumental in supporting the Forest department for the protection and conservation of elephants. Their work is vital in these changing times.” “Human-elephant conflict is escalating due to the growing population and diminishing habitats. Elephants are invading public spaces, and the consequent violence is devastating for both humans and elephants,” he stated.

Over the past 12 years, more than 1,000 elephants have died in Odisha, while over 1,500 human lives have been lost due to elephant attacks. The situation has raised significant concerns about the sustainability of elephant conservation. During the event, Save Elephant Foundation honoured several individuals, including Chief Conservator of Forests Manoj V Nair and Bonai DFO Lalit Kumar Patra, with Save Elephant Foundation Trust Award 2024 for their efforts towards reducing human-elephant conflicts. An award was also presented to range officer of Narla in Kalahandi, Late Prashant Pal, who sacrificed his life protecting people from elephant attacks. Biswal stressed the need for local community involvement, stating, “The success of conservation efforts depends on active participation of local people.”