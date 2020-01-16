Rairangpur: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Tuesday caught Rairangpur Sub-Divisional Inspector (Postal) red-handed while he was taking bribe of Rs 15,000 from a person in Mayurbhanj district.

The victim has been identified as Sukant Mahakud, serving as Post Master in Jharghosada branch while the accused has been identified as Sanjit Kumar Behera, serving as Sub-Divisional Inspector (Postal) in Rairangpur.

According to CBI sleuths, the official had demanded Rs 20,000 from Sukant for forwarding Sukant’s application for the Combined Duty Allowance to the concerned Superintendent of Posts. Sukant later negotiated with Sanjit for Rs 15,000 and the remaining amount of Rs 5000 to be paid later.

Following a complaint lodged by Sukant, an eight-member team led by CBI SP Pramod Kumar Majhi laid a trap and caught Sanjit red-handed while he was taking Rs 15,000 from the complainant. They also seized the money which was paid to him. Besides, CBI raided the ancestral house of the accused in Kusumi block and residence of his father-in-law in Ichinda.

PNN